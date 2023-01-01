Chris Brown and Ellen DeGeneres react to Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Chris Brown, Ellen DeGeneres were among the celebrities who reacted to Rihanna's Super Bowl performance on social media on Sunday.



After Rihanna finished her set at the 2023 sporting extravaganza on Sunday, celebrities took to social media to react to her performance.



Chris, the Diamonds singer's ex, wrote on his Instagram Stories following her show, "GO GIRL" with love heart and praying hands emojis.



Former chat show host Ellen heaped praise on the Umbrella singer by tweeting, "Omg!!!! Best #SuperBowl performance ever. She sounded great!!! Looks great!!! I love her!!!!!... I don’t even care who wins anymore. That was INCREDIBLE #SuperBowl."



Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley wrote in a post that she "loves Rihanna" and in her own Instagram Stories, asserted that the singer "killed it" with her performance.



TV personality Andy Cohen called Rihanna's set "UNBELIEVABLE!!" and singer SZA described it as "so inspiring", with Rihanna having a "low key endless" supply of hits.



Elsewhere, Mario Lopez highlighted the fact that Rihanna didn't recruit any guest performers to appear during her set, unlike most Halftime Show headliners.



"She's such a top G she didn't need any guest performers," the actor asserted. "Hits on top of hits!"



During the set, Rihanna performed hits including B**ch Better Have My Money, Only Girl (In the World), We Found Love, Rude Boy, Umbrella and Diamonds. She also revealed she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.