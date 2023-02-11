Becky Hill teases new music

Becky Hill is "so happy" with her new music.



The 28-year-old pop star won Best Dance Act at the BRIT Awards for the second year in a row on Saturday (11.02.23) and admitted that she felt with her first album 'Only Honest on the Weekend' that she had been trying to please other people.



She is quoted by The Daily Star's Wired Column as saying: "The music that is coming out this year, I am so happy with it because I wanted to take it in more of a dance direction.



Because I kind of feel like with album one and the singles before it was almost like I was trying to please people."



Immediately after scooping up her accolade, the 'My Heart Goes' hitmaker - who started out as a finalist on the inaugural series of 'The Voice' in 2016 and has since lent her voice to numerous Top 10 hits - gave her "biggest thanks" to her fans as she admitted she had suffered from "imposter syndrome" when she was nominated alongside Calvin Harris, Fred Again. Joel Corry and RAYE.



She said: "The biggest thanks of all has to go to my fans who for another year have helped me win a Brit Award. My imposter syndrome kicked straight in when the nominees were announced and I was so scared and when I read all their comments I was so touched so thank you so much. I've just had one of those days today where nothing was going right and I was sat at the tables and I thought ‘I’ve got this one I’ve got a feeling’ which is weird because I have the best feelings in the world so I don’t know why I doubted them