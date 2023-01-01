Rihanna takes the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show to new heights on aerial platform

Rihanna's representative confirmed she is expecting another child after the star delivering a stunning performance at the Superbowl halftime Show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

On Sunday, the crowd erupted in excitement as Rihanna, dressed head-to-toe in bright red and sporting a baby bump, opened her show with some of her classic hits including B-tch Better Have My Money, Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, Umbrella, All of the Lights, and Only Girl (In The World).

Rihanna started her performance by standing on a floating platform high above the field, and finished by strutting down a stage that extended almost the entire length of the field. Throughout her show, she was accompanied by a team of dancers dressed in white, billowing space suits. She also appeared to rub her belly at the beginning of her set.

This marked the Barbadian singer's first live music event in seven years, as the 34-year-old has not released an album since 2016.

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna's boyfriend and father of their nine-month old son, was filmed cheering his leading lady during her show.

Prior to Rihanna’s performance at the 2023 Superbowl Halftime Show, Shakira took to Twitter to send the Diamonds singer a good luck message.

Rihanna and Shakira collaborated on their 2014 hit Can’t Remember to Forget You. Shakira co-headlined the first all-Latin Superbowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

Shakira captioned a photo of her and Rihanna together, “Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih!”

Katy Perry also wrote a supportive tweet to Rihanna, posting on the platform, “Sending you all the love. You got this @rihanna.”

The Dark Horse singer headlined the Superbowl in 2015.