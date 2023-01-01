Jessie J reveals she's pregnant with baby boy

Jessie J has revealed the sex of her unborn baby.

In a Saturday Instagram post, the Bang Bang singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, announced she would be having a baby boy.

The post occurred just hours before she flaunted her pregnancy on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2023.

“Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one,” Jessie captioned a video of herself singing the lyrics to a new song. “Oh yeah… I’m having a boy.”

She added, referencing her exposed baby bump depicted in the video, “And I promise I am wearing underwear.”

The video showed the singer in a white robe rubbing her baby bump while singing, “Something’s changed that I’ve been waiting for, I feel its weight falling to the floor.”

Jessie first publicly announced her pregnancy last month, though she did not share the sex of the baby at the time.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," the Price Tag singer wrote in an Instagram video at the time, before asking her followers to "Please be gentle with me," throughout the journey.

The news came after Jessie revealed in November 2021 she had experienced a miscarriage. Previously, she has candidly discussed her fertility challenges and shared that at 26 years old, doctors informed her that she may not be able to have children, during a concert in 2018.