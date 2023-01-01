Charli XCX criticises BRIT Awards voters over lack of female nominees

Charli XCX has criticised BRIT Awards voters over the lack of female nominees in some categories.

Prior to the awards show staged at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, the singer-songwriter was asked by a BBC reporter why she believes she garnered a nod in the Best Pop/R&B category but missed out on a nomination for Artist of the Year.

"Great question. Because I've heard a lot of chat about the fact there weren't enough females in album cycle and that's why no one was nominated," the 30-year-old replied. "But, I was in album cycle and I had a number one album (with Crash). "There's many of us, so I don't know. You should ask them. We're doing everything right. I don't think it's our fault. I think it might be theirs."

Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Harry Styles, and Stormzy were up for Artist of the Year, with the As It Was hitmaker taking home the prize.

After the nominees were announced in January, a number of critics pointed out that female artists had been snubbed.

However, Harry took the opportunity to address the controversy during his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year by dedicating the award to Charli, Rina Sawayama, Florence Welch, Mabel, and Becky Hill.