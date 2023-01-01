Rihanna 'inspired' by Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Show performances

Rihanna studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Show performances to prepare for her own.

The Umbrella hitmaker will headline the spectacle staged as part of the National Football League's Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday.

And during a recent interview for The Process with Nate Burleson podcast, Rihanna revealed that she re-watched the Formation star's past Halftime Show gigs for "inspiration".

"I watched Beyonce´'s halftime performances a couple of times," she said. "She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really."

Beyoncé headlined the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show, with the concert featuring her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She was also tapped to make an appearance during the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show headlined by Coldplay.

In addition, Rihanna noted that she enjoyed watching Prince's Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2007, particularly as the Purple Rain singer appeared to really "enjoy" the event.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 34-year-old insisted she was excited to be back on stage again after taking some time away from the music industry to focus on her business ventures and start a family.

"It was real nice to see people get excited about the music aspect, it reminded me again what it's like to be an artist," she continued. "A lot of pressure, this is a big stage. I just want to put on a great show and enjoy it."