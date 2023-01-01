NEWS

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' on track for fifth week at top as PinkPantheress continues rising with 'Boy’s a liar'

3 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Miley Cyrus’s dominance of the Official Singles Chart looks set to continue for a fifth consecutive week - Flowers is once again flying past the competition to stay at Number 1.

PinkPantheress scored her first-ever UK Top 10 single on Friday with Boy’s a liar, and it’s on the rise again, currently expected to jump to a new peak (4).

Coi Leray’s inescapable viral hit Players is set to climb one place this week (11) - can it go even further and become the US rapper’s first Top 10?

This week’s highest new entry could belong to US rock band Linkin Park with Lost; a previously unreleased track by the band released to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of their album Meteora. It features vocals by the group’s lead singer, the late Chester Bennington.

LATEST NEWS