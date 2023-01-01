NEWS Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' on track for fifth week at top as PinkPantheress continues rising with 'Boy’s a liar' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus’s dominance of the Official Singles Chart looks set to continue for a fifth consecutive week - Flowers is once again flying past the competition to stay at Number 1.



PinkPantheress scored her first-ever UK Top 10 single on Friday with Boy’s a liar, and it’s on the rise again, currently expected to jump to a new peak (4).



Coi Leray’s inescapable viral hit Players is set to climb one place this week (11) - can it go even further and become the US rapper’s first Top 10?



This week’s highest new entry could belong to US rock band Linkin Park with Lost; a previously unreleased track by the band released to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of their album Meteora. It features vocals by the group’s lead singer, the late Chester Bennington.

