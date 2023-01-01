Kim Petras makes her BRITs debut 'Unholy' with Sam Smith

GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras made her BRIT Awards debut last night, performing ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith, their #1 global, platinum hit, which was also nominated for a BRIT Song of The Year.On stage for Kim Petras’s performance of ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith at the BRITs, she wore a custom Valentino boiler suit and a black Atsuko Kudo latex bra, with Chrome Hearts accessories and black Valentino boots. The electrifying BRITs performance brought to life the grimy ‘Body Shop’ garage from Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s ‘Unholy’ music video, on a dramatic stage filled with dismantled cars, with dancers performing in black leather ensembles.Prior to the broadcast, Kim smouldered on the red carpet in a classic black Valentino dress, sweeping back her silky blonde hair to showcase a dramatic spider-like eye make-up. Kim completed the look with arm-length gloves with cutouts at the fingertips, and paired it with sky-high ankle-strap Valentino heels.Kim Petras celebrated her exciting BRIT Awards debut by letting her hair down at the Universal Music BRIT Awards After Party at 180 Studios.