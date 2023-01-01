NEWS Wet Leg and Harry Styles streams soar following BRITs wins and performance Newsdesk Share with :





Last night, the BRITs showcased the best of British music with awards and performances that got everyone talking on social media. The biggest winners on the night included Harry Styles and Wet Leg with multiple wins apiece, while we saw standout performances from the likes of Cat Burns and Lewis Capaldi.



An incredible number of up and coming stars were nominated at this year’s awards, with many having come through Spotify’s RADAR programme for emerging artists, and fans flocked to Spotify to check out new artists as well as re-listen to old favorites.



Below are some of the biggest streaming surges we’ve seen so far on Spotify:



Wet Leg had a night to remember - winning British Group and Best New Artist and giving a quirky performance of their breakout track ‘Chaise Longue’ which led to a 161% increase in streams of the track. Off the back of their big night, Wet Leg saw a huge 312% spike in streams of their debut album Wet Leg



Harry Styles bagged an incredible four gongs including Best Pop/R&B Artist, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. After kicking off the BRITs with an energetic rendition of award-winning track ‘As It Was’, it’s no surprise that he saw a streaming surge of 109% for Harry’s House on Spotify



Rising star nominee Cat Burns produced a powerful rendition of her hit track ‘go’ with a 108% streaming spike for the song following the standout performance. It caps off a major year for the singer-songwriter after being announced as a Spotify Global RADAR artist and seeing her career blossom with a 352% rise in global streams and a 227% rise in UK streams this past year



