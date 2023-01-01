Kelis reveals what she really thinks about her hit song Milkshake

Kelis likes that her hit song 'Milkshake' is still "relevant" today.



The 43-year-old pop star enjoyed massive success with the track when she first released it in 2003 and now that she has created it as part of the Uber One Super Bowl Campaign, reflected that she has always felt her signature song is "fun" as she noted that she "doesn't take herself too seriously."



She said: "Obviously, I use Uber Eats all the time. So, it wasn't a hard sell. This is fun, I get it, it's cute." As the professionally trained chef noted, their ad is "very tongue-in-cheek. I don't ever take myself too seriously, I just think it's fun. It's fun that after 20 years, it is still relevant and it is still recognizable and it's still something that I think takes a place in this generation, but I think it's lived its life."



The 'Trick Me' singer now lives on a remote farm in California with children Knight, 13, Shepherd, seven, and two-year-old Galilee and went on to add that returning to 'Milkshake' - which was initially intended for pop superstar Britney Spears before it made its way to Kelis - was "really fun" because she is in a new phase in life herself.



She told E! News: "It's fun to be able to play around with it and poke at it a little bit. Because it's funny. And I feel like especially now that I'm a chef and farmer, it gets a new phase. It's a huge part of my life. I live on a farm and so, eating good food is really important to me, and being able to be creative in the midst of that, is always my happy place, so it's definitely part of my lifestyle."