Inhaler confess The Edge's 'influence seeps in sometimes'

Inhaler "try not to be influenced" by U2's The Edge.

Frontman Elijah Hewson's dad is the Irish rock legends' frontman Bono, but the indie group are doing their best to carve their own sound, but sometimes the guitar god's "influence seeps in".

Speaking to Guitar Player magazine, Elijah said: "We try not to be influenced by The Edge. Obviously, he's such an important player, so that influence seeps in. Sometimes we're like, Oh, does that sound like The Edge?' We have to be careful about that."

He then quipped: "We just make sure to have those dotted delays off. That's our rule. As long as there's no dotted delays, we're grand."

The singer recently admitted he prefers not to ask his father for music advice.

The 23-year-old musician has admitted he rarely talks to the U2 frontman about work but says he has "subconsciously" learned from his famous parent.

Asked if the 'With or Without You' hitmaker has taught him anything, Elijah said: "Definitely subconsciously, yeah. Just from hearing him play a song in the house and listening to it and he critiques it, and that sort of stuff.

"But I'd never ask him for advice - only advice about where am I going to live next year and that sort of thing. I try not to ask him about music."

The 'Ice Cream Sundae' singer - who formed Inhaler with school pals Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinso - has insisted he wants to make a name for himself.

Asked if the family connection is a positive or negative thing, he told the BBC: "A lot of U2 fans do come to our gigs, who are all really lovely.

"They've all been really supportive, so obviously that's a benefit. "But I'd say it can also be an obstacle as well if you're trying to do stuff your own way. But we're not complaining at all."

The Dublin rock outfit - who are inspired by bands like the Stone Roses and Joy Division - release their second studio album, 'Cuts and Bruises', on February 17.