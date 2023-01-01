NEWS Harry Styles 4, Wet Leg 2 at The BRIT Awards 2023 Newsdesk Share with :





The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard took place tonight at a packed out O2 arena full of fans, BRIT School students, artists and music industry guests in celebration of British and international music over the last 12 months. For the first time in the show’s 43 year history, the event took place on a Saturday night, broadcasting live on ITV1 and ITVX and streamed on YouTube for non-UK viewers. A total of 15 awards were presented throughout the afternoon and evening, alongside an all-star line-up of extraordinary live performances.



Hosted by award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan, whose opening skit paid homage to The Masked Singer, the party really got started when global superstar Harry Styles took to the stage for a stunning performance of the UK’s biggest selling single of 2022, ‘As It Was’ on a block blue coloured set.



It was undoubtedly “Harry’s House” at the O2 arena tonight, with the global superstar sweeping the board with wins in all four categories he was nominated for. His third studio album Harry’s House - the biggest selling UK album of 2022 - was named Mastercard Album of the Year, and his No. 1 single ‘As It Was’ announced as the winner of Song of the Year with Mastercard. Harry was presented with Artist of the Year by Emily in Paris stars Lucien Lavinscount and Camille Razat, and to round off his tally of four, he was confirmed as the winner of the Pop/R&B Act - one of four genre awards voted for by fans.



Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg have had an incredible year and their performance tonight is testament to their creativity and sense of fun - performing their hit ‘Chaise Longue’ alongside an all-female Morris dancing collective against a backdrop of leafy foliage, bringing the countryside to the city-inspired awards set. They now add two BRIT awards to their growing number of accolades; presented with Group of the Year by Leigh Anne Pinnock and Chloe Kelly, triumphing over The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins and Bad Boy Chiller Crew - who had arrived on the red carpet by horse and cart as well as performing on the ITV2 Red Carpet show - and by Ellie Goulding and Tom Grennan for Best New Artist, beating off competition from Sam Ryder, Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama and Kojey Radical.



Global icon Beyoncé continued her winning streak with awards for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for ‘Break My Soul’. The US music star accepted her awards via video message.



The BRITs introduced four genre awards last year to enable even more artists to be recognised for their work, with the winners decided by the fans through a public vote powered by TikTok. Becky Hill picked up her second consecutive BRIT for Dance Act from presenters Alex Scott and Emily Atack, Aitch was presented with the award for Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act by footballer Declan Rice and actor Jodie Turner Smith, and The 1975 were voted winners of Alternative/Rock Act.



A show-stopping number of live performances from some of the biggest and most exciting names in music punctuated the show across the 2+ hours; a rousing rendition of ‘Forget Me’ from Lewis Capaldi, a seductive performance by Sam Smith & Kim Petras of their No. 1 hit ‘Unholy’ on a car garage-inspired set, a neon-pink infused three-song medley by US powerhouse Lizzo, who brought 20 dancers on stage to accompany her (along with her flute), Cat Burns performing ‘Go’ and finishing with a ticker tape parade over the O2 arena crowd, and a two-song set from Stormzy who invited a 40+ part orchestra on stage for ‘Hide and Seek’ and ‘I Got My Smile Back’.



International Group of the Year went to Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C.; lead singer Carlos O’Connell accepted the award on behalf of the group who also sent in a video message from Australia, and David Guetta was presented with his Producer of the Year award by DJ, musician and producer Norman Cook, before closing the show with a euphoric three-song performance, joined by Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Sam Ryder.



Earlier in the day, R&B group FLO were presented with their BRITs Rising Star award on the Red Carpet by Jessie J, who won this award in 2011, and Kid Harpoon was presented with the Songwriter of the Year award. Both awards presentations were broadcast on the BRIT Awards 2023: Red Carpet Show on ITV2, which was hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp.



The BRITs Red Carpet captured all the excitement and anticipation ahead of the main event, with the official Red Carpet Live stream hosted by Nella Rose and Michelle Visage. YouTube legends Amelia Dimoldenberg and The Unknown Vlogs were on hand to host an exclusive YouTube Shorts area on the red carpet and backstage, with Jack Saunders presenting for the official BRITs backstage area.



Presenters on the night included: Ellie Goulding, Salma Hayek Pinault, Daisy May Cooper, Jodie Turner Smith, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Alex Scott, Naomi Ackie, Georgia May Jagger and Stanley Tucci.



The BRITs 2023 was chaired by Damian Christian (Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records, part of Warner Music UK) who oversaw the BRITs creative team which included set and stage design by Misty Buckley, BRITs TV Executive Producer Sally Wood and BRITs TV Director Phil Heyes.



The awards categories for Mastercard Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Group of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year with Mastercard, International Artist of the Year, International Group of the Year and International Song of the Year were voted on by The BRITs Voting Academy; around 1200 people drawn from across the music industry including artists, managers, producers, publishers, retailers and media. The winners of the four genre awards - Alternative/Rock Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R&B Act were decided by public vote powered by TikTok. The BRITs Rising Star award shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers - those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.



The 2023 ceremony marked 30 years of ITV as broadcast partner, 25 years of Mastercard as headline sponsor and 13 years with the show held at The O2 arena. All three long-standing partners have supported The BRITs’ ambition to host an unforgettable and far-reaching evening of live music and entertainment that, additionally, helps raise money for The BRIT Trust, the charitable arm of the awards, who distribute funds to charities that promote education and well-being through music, including The BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy.



Mastercard returned as headline partner of The BRIT Awards for the 25th year, bringing cardholders closer to their passion for music through a range of BRITs experiences. This year, Mastercard continued to partner with The BRIT School to celebrate and give a platform to the next generation of creative talent and once again sponsored the much sought after Mastercard Album of the Year award, as well as Song of the Year with Mastercard.



YouTube Music is the Official Digital Music Partner and has been bringing fans closer to the BRITs than ever before. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world were able to watch the whole journey of the BRITs unfold, from the nominations, through the run-up, to the awards themselves and will be able to watch the performances back on demand. Fans were also able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, a short-form video experience right on YouTube, as well as listen to their favourite artists' playlists on YouTube Music.



And The Winners Are…. (in order presented on the night)



AWARD - HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

Winner - Aitch

Presenters: Declan Rice / Jodie Turner Smith



AWARD - INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner - Beyoncé

Presenters: Georgia May Jagger / Rhys Connah



AWARD - DANCE ACT

Winner - Becky Hill

Presenters: Alex Scott / Emily Atack



AWARD - POP/R&B ACT

Winner: Harry Styles

Presenter: Salma Hayek Pinault



AWARD - BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: Wet Leg

Presenters: Tom Grennan / Ellie Goulding



AWARD - ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Harry Styles

Presenters: Lucian Laviscount / Camille Razat



AWARD - INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: Fontaines D.C.

Presenters: Maya Jama / Clara Amfo / Roman Kemp



AWARD - GROUP OF THE YEAR

Winner: Wet Leg

Presenters: Leigh Anne Pinnock / Chloe Kelly



AWARD - INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Beyoncé ‘Break My Soul’

Presenter: Naomi Ackie



AWARD - ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Winner: The 1975

Presenters: Daisy May Cooper / Selin Hizu



AWARD - SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Harry Styles ‘As It Was’

Presenter: Shania Twain



AWARD - PRODUCER

WINNER: David Guetta

Presenter: Norman Cook



AWARD - MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winner: Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’

Presenter: Stanley Tucci

