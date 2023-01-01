Harry Styles wins big at 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles dominated the 2023 BRIT Awards on Saturday night.

The Sign of the Times hitmaker swept the event's big awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop/R&B Act, Song of the Year for As It Was, and Album of the Year for Harry's House.

During his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, Harry thanked his family and former One Direction bandmates - Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik - without whom he claimed he "wouldn't be here".

In addition, the star praised his mum for giving him his big break by signing him up for The X Factor in 2010 without his knowledge.

Elsewhere, Harry addressed the controversy over the lack of women nominated in the Artist of the Year category by dedicating his win to artists including Rina Sawayama, Florence Welch, Mabel, Charli XCX, and Becky Hill.

"I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight so this award is for Rina, Charli, Florence, Mabel and Becky," he concluded.

The 29-year-old opened the show with a rendition of As It Was. Stormzy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Lizzo, Wet Leg, and Lewis Capaldi were among the other performers, while David Guetta closed the bash.

The other big British winners were Wet Leg, who took home the Best New Artist and Group of the Year prizes.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé was crowned International Artist of the Year, and also won International Song of the Year for Break My Soul. Irish rockers Fontaines D.C. were named International Group of the Year.

In the other genre categories, Aitch won the Grime/Hip-Hop prize, and Becky Hill took home the Dance gong for the second year in a row. The 1975 triumphed in the Best Rock/Alternative Act section.

Guetta won the previously announced Producer of the Year prize, while Harry's regular collaborator Kid Harpoon was named Songwriter of the Year.

The ceremony was hosted by Mo Gilligan at London's The O2 Arena.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Album of the Year: Harry Styles - Harry's House

Artist of the Year: Harry Styles

Song of the Year: Harry Styles - As It Was

Best New Artist: Wet Leg

Group of the Year: Wet Leg

Best Pop/R&B Act: Harry Styles

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Aitch

Best Rock/Alternative Act: The 1975

Best Dance Act: Becky Hill

Best International Artist of the Year: Beyoncé

International Song of the Year: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

International Group of the Year: Fontaines D.C.

Producer of the Year: David Guetta

Songwriter of the Year: Kid Harpoon

Rising Star: Flo