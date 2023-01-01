'She would not let a single person see it': Lizzo's private BRITs rehearsal

Lizzo insisted on a private BRITs rehearsal.

The 34-year-old singer insisted on clearing out the O2 arena as she ran through her routine and the star wants to keep her performance details a surprise.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Lizzo was very strict about her rehearsal and would not let a single person see it.

"She had the O2 cleared so she could run through her routine in private.

“Lizzo has performed at the Brits before but she is a dedicated performer so it’s not surprising she wanted to work on her moves in peace."

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently revealed she was "proud" of herself for her performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Lizzo began with an a cappella version of 'About Damn Time' before singing her song 'Special' with a gospel choir.

She wrote on Instagram: "Can I say... IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS LAST NIGHT!" she wrote alongside a clip. "I been working on my voice for the last couple years and I've come a LONG WAY. Y'all think I'm a born singer but I was a RAPPER first. Thank you to @robertraab for guiding me.

"and now on the performance— thank you @tanishascott @q_thervandross my beautiful choir, band and glam… miss @patti_wilson @dolcegabbana."