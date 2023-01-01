SZA to receive Woman of the Year honour at 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

SZA will be honoured with the Woman of the Year prize at Billboard's 2023 Women in Music Awards.

The Kill Bill singer, real name Solána Imani Rowe, will be given the coveted award in recognition of the success of her long-awaited sophomore album, SOS, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart in December and stayed at the top for seven consecutive weeks.

"Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts," said Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director, in a statement. "The release of her latest album, SOS has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can't wait to honor her as Woman of the Year."

Previous Women of the Year honourees include Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

SZA will be presented with the honour during the ceremony, which will take place on 1 March at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. She previously received the Rulebreaker Award at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

During the 2023 show, Lana Del Rey will be given the Visionary Award, Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award, Becky G will be honoured with the Impact Award, and Latto will take home the Powerhouse Award.

Other honorees include Lainey Wilson, TWICE, Ivy Queen and Doechii.