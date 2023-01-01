Drake ordered to sit for deposition in XXXTentacion murder trial

Drake has been ordered to sit for a deposition or appear in court as part of the trial into the murder of rapper XXXTentacion.



Earlier this week, suspects Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams went on trial in Florida accused of killing the 20-year-old rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy, during a robbery outside a shop in June 2018.



Williams' defence lawyer Mauricio Padilla has alleged that Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, is connected to Onfroy's death. He allegedly tried to subpoena Drake for a deposition, during which he'd give evidence under oath, at the end of January but the God's Plan hitmaker did not appear.



Padilla subsequently filed a petition to force him to sit for a deposition on 24 February and a judge granted the order on Thursday.



"If deponent Aubrey Drake Graham does not appear to deposition he must appear before this court on Monday Feb. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST at so (sic) the court can determine why he should not be held in contempt," the order reads, according to Rolling Stone.



During his opening arguments on 7 February, Padilla referenced an alleged feud between the two rappers. He specifically cited an Instagram Stories post on Onfroy's page in February 2018 that read, "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi (Drake's handle). I'm snitching right now." He later deleted the post and insisted he was hacked.



The alleged feud began in 2017 when Onfroy believed Drake ripped off his song Look At Me! with his track KMT. The younger rapper escalated the feud by trolling Drake several times on social media.



The trial continues.