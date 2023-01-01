NEWS Miley Cyrus scores month-long stint at Number 1 with 'Flowers' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus has secured a month-long stint at Number 1 with Flowers.



With over 9.3 million UK streams, Flowers keeps its title as the most-streamed track in the country for a fourth consecutive week. It once again extends its lead as Miley’s longest-running Number 1 here, and the longest-running chart-topper of 2023 so far.



Following an explosion of re-discovery on TikTok, R&B vanguard Miguel’s 2010 single Sure Thing continues to rise, today up two to a new peak of Number 4. Last week, Sure Thing became Miguel’s first Top 10 hit on the Official Singles Chart.



Congratulations are in order for British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress, who today claims her first-ever Top 10 single in the UK with Boy’s a liar (8). The song’s jump of 37 places inside the chart is thanks in large part to the release of a viral remix featuring rising rapper Ice Spice.



Tiësto and Tate McRae throw at party at Number 10 today, as 10:35 ascends three into the upper echelons of the chart. It becomes Tiësto’s fifth and Tate’s second Top 10 single.



US rapper and singer Coi Leray’s breakthrough Players continues to build steam, this week jumping seven to a new peak of Number 12.



Meanwhile, in anticipation of this weekend’s BRIT Awards, several nominated acts climb up the chart; Best New Artist nominee Mimi Webb’s Red Flags is up five (15), following its live debut on The Graham Norton Show, while Song of the Year hopeful Green Green Grass by George Ezra re-enters the Top 40 (19), as does Harry Styles’ As It Was (34). See how this year’s BRIT Song of the Year nominees stack up.



The Kid LAROI’s latest single Love Again also reaches a new peak today (16), while Afrobeats star Libianca’s People rebounds five (17).



Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine makes her Top 40 debut today, with Ceilings rising twenty-three slots (27), and pop superstar Pink’s sophisticated team-up with Fred again.., Trustfall, becomes her 38th Top 40 single.



Following her record-breaking success at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, and the release of a surprise new Wetter Remix, Beyoncé’s luxurious disco cut Cuff It re-enters the chart today (30).



And finally, US singer D4VD claims his second Top 40 entry with latest single Here With Me, rising six to Number 40.

