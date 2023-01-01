Lizzo and SZA serve up Special remix

Lizzo and SZA have released their 'Special' remix.

The chart-topping stars first debuted the new version of Lizzo's feel-good album title track at the latter's sold-out Los Angeles Kia Forum show - which is currently available to stream on HBO's 'Lizzo: Live In Concert' - last November, and now it's available for fans to stream to their hearts' content.

SZA tweeted upon its release: "@lizzo FT ME SPECIAL REMIX OUT NOW ! ! FEEL GOOD CAUSE U DESERVE IT !!!! Love y’all ! (sic)"

The release comes days after Lizzo scooped Record of the Year at the GRAMMYs for 'About Damn Time'.

The 34-year-old singer dedicated her win to the late music legend Prince - who died in 2016 from an accidental overdose - and also paid tribute to fellow nominee Beyonce.

She exclaimed: "This is so unexpected!

"When we lost Prince I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music... I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change, to make the world a better place.”

Lizzo then thanked her producers, family and her team before tearfully heaping praise on Beyonce, who was in the audience.

She said: “Beyoncé, in the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform. You changed my life. The way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ So thank you so much Beyonce. You clearly are the artist of our lives!”

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker took the accolade ahead of 'ABBA (Don't Shut Me Down’), Adele (‘Easy On Me’), Beyonce ('Break My Soul'), Mary J. Blige (‘Good Morning Gorgeous’), Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius (‘You And Me On The Rock’), Doja Cat ('Woman)', Steve Lacy ('Bad Habit'), Kendrick Lamar ('The Heart Part 5') and Harry Styles ('As It Was').

Earlier in the evening, Lizzo wowed the audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a spectacular medley.

Seen in silhouette, she began singing 'About Damn Time' a cappella before her band kicked in and she then told the crowd they were about to "have some church up on in here".

She then began singing 'Special', backed by a gospel choir in black and gold dresses, for the main part of her performance.

Afterwards, host Trevor Noah exclaimed: "You don't see that every day. Every single time she hits the stage, it's phenomenal.

"I need to get me one of those gospel choirs. I love her. She's like if dopamine was a person."