Britney Spears shuts down intervention reports

Britney Spears has blasted reports suggesting her family and friends were planning to stage an intervention.

On Thursday, editors at TMZ published a story suggesting the singer's loved ones were concerned about her erratic behaviour, mental health and alleged substance abuse and were planning to stage an intervention to get her to seek help, with one source saying they're afraid "she's gonna die".

The 41-year-old blasted the allegations on Instagram hours later, declaring that the claims made her "sick to (her) stomach".

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died ... I mean at some point enough is enough !!!" she began. "I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well !!! I'm honestly not surprised at all ... Again doing the best I can !!!"

The Toxic hitmaker assured her fans that she has come a long way since her mental breakdown in 2007. She was subsequently placed under a conservatorship between February 2008 and November 2021.

"Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year (sic) ... No folks, it's not 2007 ... it's 2023 and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home !!!" she continued. "I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!"

In addition, her husband Sam Asghari told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez that an intervention "did not occur".

"My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately," he stated.

According to TMZ, the intervention was due to take place on Tuesday but it was scrapped after Britney became aware of the plan.