Dionne Warwick leads tributes to songwriting legend Burt Bacharach

Dionne Warwick has led the tributes to songwriting legend Burt Bacharach, who died on Wednesday, aged 94.



The composer passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. No further details were given.



Bacharach and lyricist Hal David were responsible for many songs that are regarded as among the greatest of all time, including Warwick's hits Walk On By, Anyone Who Had a Heart, Alfie, I Say a Little Prayer and I'll Never Fall in Love Again.



In a statement on social media, the soul legend wrote, "Burt's transition is like losing a family member. These words I've been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner.



"On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run ins, but always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him (sic)."



Bacharach discovered Warwick in 1961 during a Drifters recording session, for which she served as a backup singer. Their partnership helped her become one of the defining artists of the 1960s.



Another legend of the era, The Beach Boys star Brian Wilson, tweeted: "I'm so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential on my work. He was a giant in the music business. His songs will live forever. Love & Mercy to Burt's family."



Bacharach won three Oscars and six Grammys and composed the music for roughly 50 top 10 hits. Perennial Oscar nominee Diane Warren, another who worked with him, also paid tribute.



"The Songwriting world has lost its Beethoven today," she tweeted. "Compose in Power forever Burt Bacharach."



Motown founder Berry Gordy, Sheryl Crow, Billy Corgan, Noel Gallagher, Paul Stanley, Kristin Chenoweth, and another collaborator, Elvis Costello, also honoured Bacharach.



Following his death, Costello pinned an earlier tweet to the top of his timeline which read: "I first heard the songs of Burt Bacharach when my family was still living in a basement flat near Olympia (Liverpool) in the late 1950's. Never would I have imagined that my admiration for him would grow into a 25-year collaboration and friendship."