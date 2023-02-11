'She gives people goosebumps': Mimi Webb wants to be like Adele

BRIT Awards hopeful Mimi Webb wants to give people "goosebumps" like Adele does with her music.

The 22-year-old singer - who is in the running for Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards on Saturday (11.02.23) - is inspired by the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker and hopes her songs can spark as much of a reaction in people as her idol can.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I love opening up and being vulnerable and have people connect with my music. My fans speak to me about how my songs have helped them and their experiences and some of their stories are really ­emotional.

“I’ve always loved when you get goosebumps after listening to a singer like Adele and she’s really inspired me.

“I’d love to affect people in the same way. These songs are about my life and that means it’s not the best times, but many sad moments. But looking back makes me feel everything happened for a reason.”

The 'Red Flags' singer has enjoyed a whirlwind 12 months and admitted her BRITS nod has been one of the biggest highlights.

She reflected: “I’ve toured America, Australia and finishing the album was also a moment.

“Performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was also a ‘pinch me moment’ and then kickstarting the year with a nomination at the Brits is a massive highlight.”

But Mimi has also learned the importance of taking a break after becoming overwhelmed last year.

She said: “When I signed my record deal at 18 — four years ago — all I cared about was making sure everyone was happy. But now the main concern is me. I’ve grown as a person.

“At the end of last year, I had a bit of a situation where everything got on top of me.

“I get bad anxiety and I’d just finished my American tour and been away from home for a long, long time. When I got back to London I was straight back to work and it got too much.

“So, I started mindset coaching and learned how to control my thoughts more. Learning how powerful the brain is and having the strength to control it and dictate what goes on, helps."

She has also been able to turn to her friend Tom Grennan for help.

She said: “Tom is like a brother to me. We are so supportive of one another and he’s been such a light. He’s really helped me when I started to suffer with anxiety. He’s given me great advice — he’s amazing.”