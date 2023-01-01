DJ Khaled 'blessed' to join Def Jam at 'special time' in career

DJ Khaled has joined Def Jam Recordings as he looks to take his career to the "next level".

The 47-year-old DJ feels "blessed" after bringing his We the Best imprint to the record label, following his eight-year stint at Epic Records, and he cannot wait to "achieve greater heights".

He said: "This new chapter marks a special time for me.

"The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grainge for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey.

"Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level.

"I feel blessed and so inspired with renewed energy."

Rapper and producer Khaled was appointed the president of Def Jam South, a music division of Def Jam, in February 2009, before leaving in 2011.

He excited to "come back home" and is confident he and Def Jam can "make history" together.

Khaled added: "I’m excited to not only partner, but to come back home to Def Jam.

"Tunji Balogun is not only an extraordinary A and R, but a true music-man and visionary who continuously is responsible for introducing the world to some of its next greatest superstars.

"I’m excited to join my sister and visionary executive LaTrice Burnette once again, as we have had tremendous success on every single project we have collaborated on in the past.

"Def Jam is the culture and together we will make history yet once again."

Khaled has joined Def Jam in a joint venture with Universal Music Group, and he also been named Global Creative Consultant for UMG.