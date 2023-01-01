Rihanna teases 'almost impossible' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna has promised fans her Super Bowl Halftime Show will be "incredible".



The Umbrella hitmaker is to headline the gig staged as part of the National Football League's Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday.



Discussing her performance during a press conference on Thursday, Rihanna indicated the show will have a number of exciting elements.



"We've been working on it for a while, and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product. Today's a really big rehearsal, a really important one, that's going to be crucial for Sunday," she revealed. "It's a lot of preparation. This is the week that - it really is (about) being tested. Everyone, we're just tightening up everything, everybody's dialling in, everybody's tuning up and (it's) a lot of moving parts.



"I mean, it's literally, like, 300 to 400 people breaking the stage down and building it back up and getting it out in eight minutes. It's incredible. It's almost impossible," the singer continued.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Rihanna noted one of the most difficult aspects of putting the production together has been deciding upon the setlist for the 13-minute-long performance.



"You're trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it's difficult. Some songs we had to lose because of that, and that's going to be O.K., but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down. There are probably about 39 versions of the setlist right now," the 34-year-old smiled. "Every time I make a change, something has to be updated, and that's the new version."