Travis Barker suffers dislocated finger during rehearsals for Blink-182 tour

Travis Barker suffered a painful injury while rehearsing for the Blink-182 tour this week.
On Tuesday, the drummer sparked concern when he simply tweeted the word, "F**k."
The next day, Travis returned to the platform to share that he had dislocated his finger while playing the drums.
"I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," he wrote.
Travis also posted a photo of his badly swollen finger on his Instagram Stories.
In response, Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows offered the rocker well wishes.
"Damn - nothing worse than a lingering injury on tour. Get better soon," the musician posted.
Last October, Travis confirmed he would be reuniting with original Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus for a concert tour to mark the group's 30th anniversary.
The trek is set to kick off in Mexico on 11 March.