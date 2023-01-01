Legendary composer Burt Bacharach dies

Iconic composer and producer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94.



According to publicist Tina Brausam, Bacharach passed away of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. No further details were given.



Born in Missouri and raised in New York City, the Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head hitmaker pursued a career in the music industry after serving in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s. He was soon tapped as the music director for Marlene Dietrich.



After gaining recognition as a conductor and arranger, Bacharach went on to craft hundreds of pop songs, often in collaboration with lyricist Hal David, for stars including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, and the Carpenters.



However, he is perhaps best known for the iconic tracks he created for Dionne Warwick, such as Walk on By, Alfie, I Say a Little Prayer, and I'll Never Fall in Love Again.



Over the course of his career, Bacharach won six Grammy Awards and three Academy Awards.



Alongside David, he also received the U.S. Library of Congress's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2012.



Bacharach was married four times. He had a union with lyricist Carole Bayer Sager from 1982 until 1991, and was wed to Jane Hansen from 1993 until his death.