Louis Tomlinson's emotional doc All Of Those Voices is heading to cinemas next month

Louis Tomlinson's documentary 'All Of Those Voices' is hitting cinemas on March 22.



The former One Direction star teamed up with the director behind his idol Liam Gallagher's 2019 documentary film 'As It Was', Charlie Lightening, on the emotional feature.



Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis' life and career. Through never-before-seen home movie footage and behind-the-scenes access to Louis’ sell-out 2022 World Tour, All Of Those Voices offers a unique perspective on what it's like to be a musician in today's fast-paced world."



The description continues: "From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis' story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path. Since the acclaimed release of his debut album ‘Walls’ and documenting the creation of his chart topping 2022 album ‘Faith In The Future', the film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice."



Louis, 31, commented: “This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world. I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words'."



Marc Allenby, CEO Trafalgar Releasing, added: "We are excited to partner with Louis and his management team to bring his incredible story to cinemas worldwide. Louis' continued success beyond One Direction is inspiring, and clearly shows his global reach as an artist. We look forward to bringing his fans together to celebrate his life and work on the big screen this March."



The documentary will be in cinemas for a limited time only.



Tickets will go on sale at 2pm GMT on Wednesday, 22 February. Visit www.allofthosevoices.com for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating cinemas globally.