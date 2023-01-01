Jessie Ware to release new album in April

Jessie Ware has announced her fifth studio album 'That! Feels Good!'



Days after sharing the new single 'Pearls', the 38-year-old singer has revealed the title for the follow-up to 2020's 'What's Your Pleasure?', which is set to be released on April 28.



Jessie is still very much in her disco-pop era on 'Pearls'.



Speaking of the track, she said: "Pearls is a record that doesn't take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance. It's inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show - in lightness - all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time). It's the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee Clarence JR - with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson - and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together."



She said of the LP: "That! Feels Good! Is a record to be enjoyed, to sing and shout the words back at me and to each other. It's a culmination of hard work and total pleasure appreciating the job I have and the worlds I get to dive into. I have never felt so ready for people to hear something I've made."



The first taste of the forthcoming album was the critically acclaimed 'Free Yourself', which received four remixes, including one by Melanie C in November.



In October 2021, Jessie teamed up with Kylie Minogue on a duet of 'Kiss of Life' for the Australian pop princess' deluxe edition of her 2020 'DISCO' album.



Both stars had gone in a disco direction on their records and were part of the revival, which was headed up by Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia'.



The pair "hit it off" when they recorded an episode of Jessie's hit podcast 'Table Manners'.



Listen to 'Pearls' on all streaming platforms now and pre-order 'That! Feels Good!' via jessieware.lnk.to/ThatFeelsGood.