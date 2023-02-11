Harry Styles is wanted for a Tom Grennan collaboration

Tom Grennan would love to collaborate with Harry Styles.

The 'Remind Me' singer has met the 'As It Was' hitmaker briefly but doesn't think he'd recognise him if he went up to him at this weekend's BRIT Awards and asked if he'd like to get into the studio with him.

Speaking to Sam Thompson on his Hits UK radio show, Tom said: "If Harry Styles came up to me and went 'I'd love to do a tune' I'd be like sweet bruv let's do it but I wouldn't go up to Harry and go 'I'd love to do a tune' because he'd be like 'who are you mate? He'd definitely be like that!

"I've met Harry before. He'd just bought a new Tesla and he was trying it out and he was like what do you think of the Tesla and I went 'decent!'. It was only brief, but he was sound and if I walk past him in the BRITs, I'd be like congrats on both the Grammys. He's killed it man."

However, one person Tom will be making a beeline for at the star-studded bash in London on Saturday (11.02.23) is US pop megastar Lizzo.

He said: "Lizzo is the person I want to meet - I think me and Lizzo would get on well. I need a bit of that energy man."

Tom is nominated for Best Alternative/Rock at the ceremony.

Harry, meanwhile, has tied with Wet Leg for the most nominations with four apiece.

The 'As It Was' singer has been given the nod in the coveted Artist of the Year category alongside Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred again…, and is also shortlisted for Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop/R+B Act.

Hits UK with Sam Thompson airs every Monday to Thursday from 7 to 10pm.