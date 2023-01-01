Pink reflects on heartbreaking loss of family nanny

Pink has reflected on the devastating loss of her children's nanny.

The mother of two spoke to Women's Health about how the deaths of her father and their family's long-time nanny, Trish, have affected her family.

Pink has been grieving the loss of her father, Jim Moore, who lost his battle with prostate cancer in August 2021, while Trish also lost her life to cancer.

The 43-year-old described Trish as "one of the loves of our life", and explained how before her passing, Trish comforted Pink's children, six-year-old Jameson and 11-year-old Willow, by assuring them she would always be their angel.

"And so my youngest – talking about this makes me cry – Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go, 'Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish,'" Pink shared, adding that he talked to her on another occasion when a hailstorm rolled in while the family was out on a hike.

"(I heard him say,) 'Trish, I know you're up there; you've got to make the wind stop!'" she recalled.

Meanwhile, Pink has announced her Summer Carnival Tour will visit seven Australian locations in February of next year. She has already toured Australia multiple times, but she has only played in arena-sized venues, thus this will be her first real stadium tour Down Under.

The tour, which begins in Europe in June before moving on to North America, is to support her new album, Trustfall, which will be released on 17 February.