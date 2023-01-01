Roger Waters has re recorded The Dark Side of the Moon without Pink Floyd bandmates

Roger Waters has been "secretly" re-recording 'The Dark Side of the Moon'.

The former Pink Floyd star has revealed plans for a solo version of the band's iconic 1973 album having been working on the project for months without the knowledge of band members David Gilmour and Nick Mason.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he said: "I wrote 'The Dark Side of the Moon'. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ c***! Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”

Walters wrote the album's lyrics and is credited with composing three of the 10 tracks along with co-writing the music for another two.

He has taken the record's iconic instrumental songs - such as 'On The Run' - and has performed an unedited prose poem over the music after being inspired by a bad dream.

He added: “It was a revelation, almost Patmosian whatever that means… a fight with evil, in this case an apparently all-powerful hooded and cloaked figure… it brooked no rebuttal.”

The dream included a bonfire with the voice of Atticus Finch, and he believes it is tied to his big idea about following "the voice of reason", which he considers to be the message of both the original 'Dark Side' and his new version.

Asked why he has remade the record, he said: "Because not enough people recognised what it’s about, what it was I was saying then.”

The decision to re-record the LP won't help repair his fractured relationship with his former bandmates, particular after Gilmour's wife Polly Samson recently accused him of being an anti-Semite and Vladimir Putin apologist.

She tweeted: "Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core.

"Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.

"Enough of your nonsense."

In response, a statement on Waters' Twitter page says he is "aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely".

His team added: “He is currently taking advice as to his position.”