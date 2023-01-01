Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny to be honoured at 2023 GLAAD Media Awards

Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny are to be honoured at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

On Wednesday, officials at the LGBTQ advocacy group announced the Beautiful hitmaker will receive the Advocate for Change Award in recognition of her "decades-long allyship".

Previous honorees include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, and Elizabeth Taylor.

"Christina Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ community since the start of her music career," commented GLAAD president and chief executive, Sarah Kate Ellis. "From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be a LGBTQ ally today."

In addition, Bad Bunny will be presented with GLAAD's Vanguard Award for championing queer visibility in Latinx culture.

"Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world's most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of colour," praised Ellis. "By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists."

Elsewhere, actor Jeremy Pope will be honoured with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for breaking barriers across multiple industries as an out-LGBTQ media professional.

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on 30 March.