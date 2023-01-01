Pink spent two weeks at wellness retreat amid health struggles

Pink recently spent two weeks at a wellness retreat in a bid to overcome some health issues.

During an interview for the latest issue of Women's Health magazine, the So What hitmaker shared how she booked herself in for a visit to the SHA Wellness Clinic in Alicante, Spain last year as she desperately needed a reset after undergoing hip and back surgery, gaining weight during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the death of her father.

"I was probably a bit depressed from all of the loss and I couldn't lose weight to save my life. I would work out three hours a day, eat clean, and my metabolism was a dud - I couldn't get anything started," she explained. "And I was like, 'I'm exhausted, I'm sad, I haven't been away from my family for three years - not even overnight. And I just need a minute.'"

At the clinic, Pink - real name Alecia Moore - abided by the anti-inflammatory Kushi diet, which focuses on eating vegetables and whole grains.

She soon returned to her regular weight and noticed a shift in her energy levels.

"I got rest. I wasn't getting rest before. I slept in a bed by myself for the first time in 11 years. I had time to meditate and cry and journal," the 43-year-old continued. "It was the longest I've ever been away from my kids, and the biggest gift I've ever given myself. I did it for me, which in turn would be for them."

Pink is set to release her ninth studio album, Trustfall, on 17 February.