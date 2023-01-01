NEWS Tom Grennan: 'Lizzo is the person I want to meet - I think me and Lizzo would get on well' Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Grennan was the latest BRITs nominee to join Sam Thompson on his Hits Radio show this week [WEDNESDAY] , Hits UK with Sam Thompson, and the pair had much to discuss - not only about their plans for the Brits but also what Tom made of his latest message from fellow nominee Mimi Webb. A message that Sam might have had a hand in…



Sam kicked off the BRITs conversation by asking if Tom would be lining up any collabs with his fellow nominees but – despite this being the third year in a row that Tom’s been nominated - he’s still a little shy when it comes to putting himself out there:

‘If Harry Styles came up to me and went ‘I’d love to do a tune’ I’d be like sweet bruv let’s do it but I wouldn’t go up to Harry and go ‘I’d love to do a tune’ because he’d be like ‘who are you mate? He’d definitely be like that!

I’ve met Harry before. He’d just bought a new Tesla and he was trying it out and he was like what do you think of the Tesla and I went ‘decent!’. It was only brief, but he was sound and if I walk past him in the BRITs, I’d be like congrats on both the Grammy’s. He’s killed it man.’



The one person Tom really does want to meet is Lizzo, who along with Styles is performing at Saturday night’s ceremony: ‘Lizzo is the person I want to meet - I think me and Lizzo would get on well. I need a bit of that energy man.’



This admission led Sam to do a bit of role play with Tom practising how he would ask Lizzo for a collab with Tom being Tom – obviously - and Sam being Lizzo…

‘You alright Lizzo?’

‘What’s up Babycakes?’

‘I love the flute you know. You play it well’

‘Thank you very much.

‘I think you and me are going to be a perfect match, your voice, my voice, your flute, my flute…’



Sam also heard all about the aftermath of a prank that he set up on air Tuesday night when he swapped phones with guest Mimi Webb and proceeded to message Tom, pretending to be Mimi, asking if they should wear matching outfits to the BRITs this weekend.



Tom said: ‘I felt bad I blue ticked her man, but when I got the message I was like ‘what the hell?’ I was just at home watching something on the TV and I was like that can’t be real. My missus was there, and I was like ‘look at that I can’t do that!’ So, I was like I’ll come back to that. And whilst I was planning how to let her down gently she rang me and went ‘By the way…’

I said thank you for calling cos that was going to be awkward man! I really thought it was her when I read it I was like ‘I can’t do this it’s too much pressure’



