Machine Gun Kelly is playing a one-off concert at London's Royal Albert Hall

Machine Gun Kelly is set to play a one-off concert at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall.

The 'emo girl' star will headline the world-famous concert hall in Kensington on May 31, 2023.

The pop-punk star follows in the footsteps of rock and metal legends including Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin in headlining RAH.

His collaborators Bring Me The Horizon - who he teamed up with on the 2022 track 'maybe' - also brought mosh pits to the historic venue when they headlined a Teenage Cancer Trust gig there in 2016.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, commented: "The Hall has been a home for trailblazers, innovators and cultural icons since we opened in 1871. We couldn't be more excited to welcome MGK later this year, one of the leading artists of his generation and someone that has evolved constantly as the best artists do."

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (10.02.23) via www.royalalberthall.com.

Meanwhile, MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - has been back in the studio working on new music.

He tweeted last week: "i head banged the demons out my body in the studio last night (sic)"

The rapper-turned-rocker's last studio album was 2022's 'Mainstream Sellout', which lost out on Best Rock Album to Ozzy Osbourne's 'Patient Number 9' at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (05.02.23).

MGK's fiancée, Hollywood actress Megan Fox, praised her future husband for the gracious way he handled losing.

She wrote: "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination.

"You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you. Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award."

She added: "Although those will come … and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever."