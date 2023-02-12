Rihanna reportedly gearing up to announce tour after Super Bowl

Rihanna is reportedly planning to announce a tour after her headline Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The 'Work' hitmaker is poised to make her big live music comeback by performing at the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (12.02.23), and now it's been claimed she is gearing up for a huge tour.

One insider told the New York Post's Page Six column: “There has been a lot of talk among people in the know, especially in the last week or two, that Rihanna is gearing up to announce a tour.

“It seems to be more than just hearsay at this point.”

Another source told the outlet: “Even some members of Rihanna’s team have been kept in the dark. It’s all a big secret, from the details of her halftime show to what’s next — if anything.”

Last year, Rihanna revealed that her baby boy inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl.

The 'Needed Me' singer - who gave birth to her baby boy in May - shared: "I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

On motherhood, she added: "It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I’ve ever known.

"I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."