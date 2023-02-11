Mimi Webb to make beeline for Harry Styles at the BRITs

Mimi Webb plans to make a beeline for Harry Styles at this weekend's BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The 'Red Flags' singer, 22, is "obsessed" with the former One Direction star, 29, and is eager to get a selfie with him at Saturday night's (11.02.23) ceremony at London's The O2 arena - where she'll find out if she's won Best New Artist.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: “I will make sure that I get that picture with Harry Styles, I am literally obsessed with him, he is the guy.”

Mimi is taking her party animal parents with her to the star-studded bash.

She said: “My mum and dad will be there 100 per cent. They are my biggest supporters so they have to be there. All the family will be out at the parties, you know we are from Kent so we know how to do it!

“And they do know how to drink, I don’t know how they’ve survived, they love it, they are a force to be reckoned with.”

Host Mo Gilligan will have to watch where he leaves his microphone with Mimi's mum around.

She laughed: “I always love that when you watch the BRITs at home you get the full interview on the table, I will have my mum sat next to me so she will probably take my mic and talk away.”

The pop star is up against Rina Sawayama, Sam Ryder, Wet Leg and Kojey Radical for Best New Artist.

Harry, meanwhile, has tied with Wet Leg for the most nominations with four apiece.

The 'As It Was' singer has been given the nod in the coveted Artist of the Year category alongside Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred again…, and is also shortlisted for Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop/R+B Act.