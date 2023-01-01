Madonna claims 'ageism and misogyny' are behind criticism of her Grammys appearance

Madonna has insisted "ageism and misogyny" are to blame for the backlash she has received over her appearance at the Grammys.



The Vogue singer took to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of their collaboration Unholy. Many people subsequently took to social media to remark upon her changed appearance and speculate if she had undergone plastic surgery.



Addressing the discussion around her face in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Madonna wrote, "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face (sic)!!"



"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous (sic),"



Madonna continued. "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."



The 64-year-old then quoted Beyoncé's 2022 single Break My Soul by writing, "You-won’t break my soul (sic)”, and told her followers they can expect many more years of her pushing boundaries and fighting the patriarchy.