Jay-Z believes Beyoncé deserved to win Album of the Year at the Grammys

Jay-Z believes his wife Beyoncé should have won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Before the awards, the 53-year-old rap icon gave an interview for his music platform Tidal about the awards show and their wins and losses over years. He also revealed why he believed Renaissance deserved the award this year.

"The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That's what we want," he explained, referring to his own previous losses at the Grammys.

"Even with Bey, I felt like they missed the moment. Not just (for her 2016 album) Lemonade; (but also) when Beck won over her (for Album of the Year at the 2015 show). I was like, 'Oh, y'all missed it.'"

The 99 Problems rapper went on to say he felt Renaissance deserved to win Album of the Year.

"Look what it's done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved," he remarked. "They play her whole album in the club. I don't know if I've ever seen that. The whole entire joint - like, everything?!"

He noted the album has generated numerous remixes and mashups, adding, "Every remix is amazing. Everyone's inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one... When it just inspires creativity, that's an album. That has to be Album of the Year."

During the awards, Beyonce´ won four Grammys and broke the record for the most Grammy wins of all time but lost out on the Album of the Year award to Harry Styles and his record Harry's House.

Beyoncé has never won Album of the Year at the Grammys, despite being nominated four times.