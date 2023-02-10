Dua Lipa has co-written Tove Lo's upcoming single Borderline

Tove Lo's next single is co-written by Dua Lipa.

The pals are excited to share the first song they ever worked on together, 'Borderline', with fans on Friday (10.02.23).

Tove said on Instagram along with a preview clip of the disco-pop tune: "This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special."

Dua commented on her Instagram Story: "The first day Tove Lo and I got into the studio we wrote this song and I am so excited for it to come out into the world!!!"

The pair announcing their upcoming song came as Sia hinted at collaborating with Tove.

She tweeted her fellow singer: "I’ve always wanted to tell you I wish I’d written 'Heroes', I would love to collaborate with you too! Thank you for the love!!"

'Heroes (We Could Be)' is Tove's 2014 collaboration with DJ Alesso.

Tove replied: "My heart jumped reading this! It’s been a dream of mine to write with you for so long, literally in every interview I talk about it, this made my day - let's do it."

Tove's last studio album was 2022's 'Dirt Femme'.

Another big star on her collaboration wish-list is Billie Eilish.

The Swedish pop star worked with the 'Everything I Wanted' singer's sibling and collaborator, Finneas, and she'd love for him to organise a studio session with Billie for her.

Speaking in 2020, she said: "I would love to work with Billie, Finneas is incredibly talented, they're obviously a talent family, and I would absolutely love to."