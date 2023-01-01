Rihanna wax figure unveiled ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

The latest wax figure of Rihanna has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York.



Ahead of the Umbrella hitmaker's highly anticipated Halftime Show gig at the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday, curators at the museum have added a brand-new portrayal of the superstar to the collection.



Located in the Glow Gala Room, the figure wears a silver minidress and cape, as well as a matching headdress - as inspired by the heavily embellished Maison Margiela outfit she wore to the 2018 Met Gala.



"Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon," said Joerg Hanel, general manager at Madame Tussauds New York.



Each Madame Tussauds figure takes approximately six months to create.



Rihanna has not yet commented on the wax figure.