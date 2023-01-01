Rita Ora recalls moment she and Taika Waititi became 'more than friends'

Rita Ora can pinpoint the moment she and Taika Waititi decided to become "more than friends".

The Anywhere hitmaker started dating the New Zealand-based director in early 2021 and they secretly wed last year.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Rita recalled how she knew Taika was the one when he placed his hand on her back one day.

"Everything just (fell into place)," she smiled. "I don't even know how to explain it. Honestly, he put his hand on my back. Lower back. And this is when I knew... this is a different type of stroke."

Rita went on to emphasise how great it was to be friends with someone before the relationship turned romantic.

"We're friends, we met long before we decided to ruin everything. We were friends for six years," the 32-year-old joked. "I can't believe I can say (that we're married). It's so interesting to me because I loved the whole experience. But I kept it super private for a little bit, just kept it to myself. So, it's nice to share it and be open about it."