Megan Fox praises Machine Gun Kelly's 'grace and maturity' following Grammy nomination

Megan Fox was "so proud" of the way Machine Gun Kelly handled his loss at the 2023 Grammy Awards.



The Bloody Valentine musician, real name Colson Baker, was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for Mainstream Sellout but lost out to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.



Reflecting on the event in a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Monday, Megan commended her fiancé for showing "grace and maturity" at the event.



"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and Kelly posing prior to hitting the red carpet. "Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award. Although those will come... and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you'll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever."



Kelly has not yet responded to Megan's post.



Meanwhile, Laverne Cox also praised the 32-year-old for displaying his vulnerable side during a chat with her for the E! network on the red carpet.



"This interview caught me off guard in the most beautiful way yesterday. To witness someone being willing to process in real time, letting go of external validation as a way of getting closer to true self love," the TV star praised. "The realness. The rawness, the vulnerability!!!! I live for this s**t. This is courage. This willingness to grapple with and tell the truth as that truth is being discovered in real time. Absolutely!! I loved all the amazing artists I interviewed yesterday but @machinegunkelly werk it the F OUT!!!"