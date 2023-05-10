Beyonce adds two further London dates due to phenomenal demand for Renaissance tour

- ARTISTS
Beyonce has added two additional London shows after fans scrambled to get tickets to the 'Renaissance World Tour'.
Live Nation announced on Tuesday morning (07.02.23) that due to "high fan demand", the UK leg will now have four stops at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with shows on June 3 and June 4, in addition to May 29 and May 30.
Tickets are on sale now.
The 41-year-old superstar has not hit the road since 'The Formation World Tour' in 2016 but will be back on stage with a run of more than 40 shows across the globe to celebrate the success of her comeback album 'Renaissance', which soared to the top of the charts when it was released in July 2022.
The mammoth jaunt opens on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before making stops throughout Europe in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Scotland in Edinburgh, Sunderland's Stadium of Light in the North of England and eventually going on to other major cities such as Paris, London, Marseille, and Amsterdam.
The tour will then continue across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston in July and run through until late September when the 'Crazy In Love' songstress will wrap things up in New Orleans.
The tickets being snapped up swiftly come after the 'Cuff It' hitmaker made history at the Grammys at the weekend.
The singer set a new record for the most Grammy Award wins with 32 to her name.
Beyonce started the day three victories behind composer Sir Georg Solti - who secured his 31st Grammy in 1997 - but victories in the Best R+B Song, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Traditional R+B Performance categories saw her equal his haul, and she went one better when 'Renaissance' won Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
Beyonce - who also has the joint most Grammy nominations alongside her husband Jay-Z with 88 each - said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I wanna thank God for protecting me.
"Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Jonny, who’s not here but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me.
"I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”
The 'Renaissance World Tour' dates:
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 3, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 4, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FEDEX Field
Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, SC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome