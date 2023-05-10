Beyonce adds two further London dates due to phenomenal demand for Renaissance tour

Beyonce has added two additional London shows after fans scrambled to get tickets to the 'Renaissance World Tour'.

Live Nation announced on Tuesday morning (07.02.23) that due to "high fan demand", the UK leg will now have four stops at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with shows on June 3 and June 4, in addition to May 29 and May 30.

Tickets are on sale now.

The 41-year-old superstar has not hit the road since 'The Formation World Tour' in 2016 but will be back on stage with a run of more than 40 shows across the globe to celebrate the success of her comeback album 'Renaissance', which soared to the top of the charts when it was released in July 2022.

The mammoth jaunt opens on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before making stops throughout Europe in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Scotland in Edinburgh, Sunderland's Stadium of Light in the North of England and eventually going on to other major cities such as Paris, London, Marseille, and Amsterdam.

The tour will then continue across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston in July and run through until late September when the 'Crazy In Love' songstress will wrap things up in New Orleans.

The tickets being snapped up swiftly come after the 'Cuff It' hitmaker made history at the Grammys at the weekend.

The singer set a new record for the most Grammy Award wins with 32 to her name.

Beyonce started the day three victories behind composer Sir Georg Solti - who secured his 31st Grammy in 1997 - but victories in the Best R+B Song, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Traditional R+B Performance categories saw her equal his haul, and she went one better when 'Renaissance' won Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Beyonce - who also has the joint most Grammy nominations alongside her husband Jay-Z with 88 each - said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I wanna thank God for protecting me.

"Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Jonny, who’s not here but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me.

"I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

The 'Renaissance World Tour' dates:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 3, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 4, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Crujff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FEDEX Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, SC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome