GloRilla gushes over '15-second conversation' with Beyoncé at 2023 Grammy Awards

GloRilla was thrilled to meet Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

In a new Instagram post, the rapper shared a video of herself meeting the Break My Soul hitmaker for the first time during the event staged in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"I love you so much," GloRilla, real name Gloria Woods, told the icon in the clip.

She captioned her post, "I met Beyoncé bye! My life is COMPLETE."

The rising hip-hop star also took to Facebook to write, "I hugged Beyoncé. I'm never taking a bath again...

"I'm finna get my 15-second conversation with Beyoncé tatted... I'm still not over it."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview for Grammy.com, GloRilla named Beyoncé as one of the artists she'd like to work with going forward.

"There's a lot of people I want to do songs with that I'm a fan of," the 23-year-old said. "But my top two that I'm extremely obsessed with is Beyoncé and Chief Keef. I want to work with Drake and Lil Wayne, too."