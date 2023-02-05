Charli XCX jokes she was snubbed by Grammys for being a 'hot evil girl'

Charli XCX has joked that she was snubbed by the Grammys because they don't want to see "hot evil girls thrive".

The 'Used To Know Me' singer compared failing to get a nomination for her album 'Crash' at Sunday's (05.02.23) ceremony to Mia Goth being overlooked for an Oscar for her 2022 slasher film 'Pearl'.

She tweeted: "me not being nominated for a grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive (sic)"

In 2018, the 'Boom Clap' hitmaker blasted the Recording Academy's then-president's defence of the lack of female representation at the Grammys.

The chart-topping star took to Twitter to vent her anger against Neil Portnow, who previously spoke to Variety about the relative lack of female nominees.

He explained: "It has to begin with ... women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level.

"(They need) to step up because I think they would be welcome."

But his comments sparked fury from some of the industry's biggest names, including Charli.

The songwriter - whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison - tweeted at the time: "Ugh bout 2 step up on 2 ur face

"Women are making AMAZING music right now wtf is this dude talking about ????? (sic)"

Pink was another of the big-name acts that addressed the issue.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old star previously admitted she feels like an "outsider" in the music industry.

Charli tweeted: "i feel like outside of my fans I don’t really provide people with the opportunity to feel much ownership over me or my decisions, which is maybe why i have a sort of outsider status within pop music and also experience rejection from the “industry” side of music sometimes (sic)."

And she added: "i always give my collaborators credit. my producers/mixers/artists I collaborate with etc. i have never once pretended I am solely responsible for the songs I release - but I also recognize that none of my art would be the same or even possible without my own vision and talent (sic)."