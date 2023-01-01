Sir Tom Jones to play second Margate Summer Series show

Sir Tom Jones has added a second show for the Margate Summer Series.



The Welsh music legend was already confirmed to play the iconic seaside amusement park, Dreamland Margate, in Kent, South East England, on July 28, and due to phenomenal demand, he'll now perform on July 27 as well.



Fans can sign up for the pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday 8 February, with tickets on general sale from Thursday 9 February at 9am via www.margatesummerseries.co.uk.



UB40 feat. Ali Campbell are also set to play the outdoor summer extravaganza on September 30.



The reggae legends will be joining an extensive list of world-class musical talent for the 2023 edition.



Margate Summer Series brings a huge run of shows to UK’s popular seaside destination and hosts a variety of artists from a wide range of genres including Rock, Soul, Disco, Electronic, Drum n Bass and more.



Situated on the seafront, Margate Summer Series will also be host to the Funk and Soul Weekender with musical acts confirmed for the open-air event also including Olly Murs, McFly, Primal Scream and Happy Mondays, and Bastille.



Tickets for the above shows are on sale now.







Margate Summer Series 2023 line-up:



2 – 4 June The Soundcrash Funk and Soul Weekender



1 July Bastille



7 July McFly



27 July Tom Jones* new date



28 July Tom Jones



5 August Primal Scream and Happy Mondays



25 August Olly Murs



26 August Hacienda Classical



30 September UB40 feat Ali Campbell