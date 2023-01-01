Lizzo 'so proud' of performance at 2023 Grammy Awards

Lizzo was "so proud" of her vocal performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

During the ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the Juice hitmaker took to the stage to perform an a cappella version of her track About Damn Time before transitioning to her song Special, during which she was backed by a gospel choir.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lizzo - real name Melissa Jefferson - expressed her excitement over the successful gig.

"Can I say... IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS LAST NIGHT!" she wrote alongside a clip. "I been working on my voice for the last couple years and I've come a LONG WAY. Y'all think I'm a born singer but I was a RAPPER first. Thank you to @robertraab for guiding me."

In addition, Lizzo noted that she was thrilled to win the Grammy for Record of the Year for About Damn Time.

"The last time a black woman won Record of the Year was Whitney Houston for I Will Always Love You... I don't take this lightly. Thank you," the 34-year-old noted.

Late music legend Whitney won the Grammy for Record of the Year for I Will Always Love You back in 1994.