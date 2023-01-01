Doja Cat planning to deliberately fuel Illuminati conspiracy theories

Doja Cat has joked about plans to fuel a conspiracy theory that she's a member of the Illuminati.

In a Monday tweet, the Say So hitmaker mocked Twitter users who speculated that she was a member of the secret society.

"This illuminati s**t is so funny to me," Doja wrote. "I'm gonna keep doing deliberate weird a*s s**t just to make those people uncomfortable. I've (for real) found a new outlet of joy."

The musician added, "Playing with people's ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain."

After one user dared her to "get the illuminati symbol as a tattoo next", Doja replied, "Dude I f**king will watch me."

During a recent interview with Variety, the Woman singer admitted that she enjoys fighting trolls on social media and will "gladly join in" if somebody wanted to get into a spat online.

"A lot of people think I'm not good at handling trolls because I respond to them. But that's the art of it: I love to go to f**king war with trolls," she stated. "That's just what I've grown up with; I've been on the Internet for 1,000 f**king years and it's just part of me: that I need to respond."

She added, "I will gladly join in, balls to the wall. It's fun for me."