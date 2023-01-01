Chris Brown apologises to Robert Glasper for mocking his Grammy win

Chris Brown has apologised to Robert Glasper for mocking his Grammy win.



At the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, both Chris, 33, and Robert, 44, were up for the Best R&B Album prize - Chris for his project Breezy (Deluxe) and Robert for his Black Radio III.



After Black Radio III was named the winner, Chris took to his Instagram Story to mock the musician, writing, "Y'all playing. Who da f**k is this?"



One day later, Chris sent Robert a direct message on Instagram apologising for his words and later posted the chat to his account.



"Congratulations my brother. I would like to apologise if you took offence to my reaction at the Grammys," Chris wrote. "You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your (sic) amazing."



He continued, "THE ORGANIZATION ISN'T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same (category)... two totally different vibes and genres.



"So from one black man to another... CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G."



Following his win, Robert took to Instagram with a red carpet photo captioned, "Thank you to all the INCREDIBLE artists and musicians that were apart of this record. And my team Vinnie, Dana, Leandra, Becca, Freda, Shawn, Loma Vista, The Recording Academy, and YOU my fans!"