Miley Cyrus is 'the messenger' for her fans on Flowers

Miley Cyrus is honoured "to be the messenger" for her fans on 'Flowers'.

The 30-year-old singer is celebrating her single topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the third week in a row, and she shared outtakes from the song's music video on social media alongside a message for her fans.

She tweeted: "Flowers is spending [its] 3rd week at #1 [and] as magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance.

“This song [and] it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment [and] it’s my honor to be the messenger.

"It’s fun to dance like nobody is watching but it’s a lot better when you all are dancing with me. I love you.

"Gratitude, Miley (sic)"

The track - which serves as the lead single from Miley's upcoming album 'Endless Summer Vacation' - has delighted fans around the world with its message of empowerment, independence and having no regrets.

It's already garnered some high profile fans too, with Gloria Gaynor having some very kind words on Instagram.

The 'I Will Survive' legend wrote: "I’m in Nashville working on new music and just heard, 'Flowers' for the first time, @MileyCyrus…

"Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive. Well done Miley!"

Meanwhile, SZA has teased a collaboration with Miley.

The chart-topping pair recently congratulated each other after Miley's 'Flowers' became her first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and SZA's recent chart success with 'Kill Bill' from her LP 'SOS', which is currently number two, with Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' at number three.

SZA tweeted: “MAJOR congrats to Miley !!! Excited for her album and to work together.”

And the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker responded: “You are KILLING it. Congratulations! Sending love."